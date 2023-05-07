Highway Patrol investigating fatal single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle collision that left one dead and four others injured early Sunday morning in Orangeburg County.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on SC Highway 47 near Farmer’s Road, according to Highway Patrol spokesperson Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

Five people were traveling north on SC Highway 47 in a 2007 Toyota Camry when they went off the roadway to the right and overturned, Butler said.

One of the occupants died at the scene. The other four occupants were taken to MUSC by EMS.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the name of the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.