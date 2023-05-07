SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Highway Patrol investigating fatal single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg Co.

Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle collision that left one dead and four others...
Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle collision that left one dead and four others injured early Sunday morning in Orangeburg County.(kswo)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle collision that left one dead and four others injured early Sunday morning in Orangeburg County.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. on SC Highway 47 near Farmer’s Road, according to Highway Patrol spokesperson Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

Five people were traveling north on SC Highway 47 in a 2007 Toyota Camry when they went off the roadway to the right and overturned, Butler said.

One of the occupants died at the scene. The other four occupants were taken to MUSC by EMS.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the name of the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver is facing charges of driving without a license, as well as careless operation, and...
Woman facing charges after 2 pedestrians hit in city of Folly Beach
Shortly before 1 a.m., North Charleston Police responded to a Mobil gas station at 3615...
Woman killed in Dorchester Road gas station shooting identified
Officers are investigating a vehicle crash in the area of Sam Rittenburg at Amberly.
1 killed, 2 injured in West Ashley crash
Hayley Ruane, 26, of Maryland, is charged with child abuse/neglect, according to Berkeley...
Report: Mother ‘neglected’ child to drink at hotel bar
Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to the 3000 block of Terry Drive where they discovered...
Coroner IDs man found dead in North Charleston

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead...
Troopers investigating fatal Orangeburg Co. collision
Paul Slosar, of Summerville, wins Guinness World Record.
Summerville man wins Guinness World Record for longest mustache
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville man wins Guinness World Record for longest mustache
An occupant of a vehicle was shot by an occupant of another vehicle shortly before 3 a.m.,...
Deputies investigating shooting near Andrews