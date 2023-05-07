SC Lottery
Tracking warmer temperatures with a few showers and storms!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep our area mainly dry today with warm temperatures, highs will be near 80 degrees. An upper-level disturbance may kick off a shower or storm this afternoon, most spots will stay dry. We turn warmer with increasing humidity as we head into next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Monday through Wednesday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible each day. A cold front will cross our area Wednesday, behind it slightly cooler and not as humid on Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 81, Low 65.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 66.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 67.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 64.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83, Low 63.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 86, Low 64.

