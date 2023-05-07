SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Troopers investigating fatal Orangeburg Co. collision

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead Saturday night.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left one person dead Saturday night in Orangeburg County.

A driver operating a freightliner tractor trailer was traveling south on SC 389 when they collided with someone driving an ATV south on the same road around 11:55 p.m., according to SCHP spokesperson Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

The driver of the ATV was taken to the hospital where they died.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shortly before 1 a.m., North Charleston Police responded to a Mobil gas station at 3615...
Woman killed in Dorchester Road gas station shooting identified
The driver is facing charges of driving without a license, as well as careless operation, and...
Woman facing charges after 2 pedestrians hit in city of Folly Beach
Officers are investigating a vehicle crash in the area of Sam Rittenburg at Amberly.
1 killed, 2 injured in West Ashley crash
Hayley Ruane, 26, of Maryland, is charged with child abuse/neglect, according to Berkeley...
Report: Mother ‘neglected’ child to drink at hotel bar
Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to the 3000 block of Terry Drive where they discovered...
Coroner IDs man found dead in North Charleston

Latest News

Paul Slosar, of Summerville, wins Guinness World Record.
Summerville man wins Guinness World Record for longest mustache
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville man wins Guinness World Record for longest mustache
An occupant of a vehicle was shot by an occupant of another vehicle shortly before 3 a.m.,...
Deputies investigating shooting near Andrews
The driver is facing charges of driving without a license, as well as careless operation, and...
Woman facing charges after 2 pedestrians hit in city of Folly Beach