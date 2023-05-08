1 killed in Sunday North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot Sunday night.

Officers responded to Windsor Hill Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

A police report states officers arrived to find a man on his back who had been shot and was unresponsive.

Officers performed CPR until firefighters and EMS arrived and transported the man to the hospital, the report states. The man was declared dead at an area hospital.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says no arrests have been made.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

