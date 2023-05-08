SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say

Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.(GoFundMe)
By KCRG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – Police in Iowa are investigating a dog attack that killed a 9-month-old girl and seriously injured a 49-year-old woman Thursday morning.

Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene and the woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for severe injuries before being flown to the University of Iowa Hospital.

Officials described the dog involved as a 9-year-old male boxer-hound mix.

According to reports, the dog was put down after animal control officers were able to locate the animal.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charleston County deputy is recovering after authorities say a Sunday traffic stop turned...
Charleston Co. deputy shot during traffic stop released from hospital
The driver is facing charges of driving without a license, as well as careless operation, and...
Woman facing charges after 2 pedestrians hit in city of Folly Beach
Officers are investigating a vehicle crash in the area of Sam Rittenburg at Amberly.
1 killed, 2 injured in West Ashley crash
Patrol deputies found the child, approximately 3 years old, in the Roosevelt Gardens apartment...
Deputies find parents of small child found in Orangeburg Co.
Shortly before 1 a.m., North Charleston Police responded to a Mobil gas station at 3615...
Woman killed in Dorchester Road gas station shooting identified

Latest News

According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, officer Josh Wiseman arrived to help the fans...
Officer helps Taylor Swift fans with flat tire so they could make concert
Charleston County Deputy Evan Cubbage was wounded three times in an exchange of gunfire with...
Sheriff’s office names both Charleston Co. deputies involved in shooting
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the U.S.-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins...
Lawsuit: Yellen should ignore ‘unconstitutional’ debt limit
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stands in front of an apartment building damaged by a drone that...
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in...
As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening