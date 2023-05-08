Aggies take 3-1 pitchers’ duel Sunday

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Connor Campbell tossed eight innings tying the longest start by a College of Charleston starter this season, but North Carolina A&T took a 3-1 pitchers’ duel Sunday to salvage a game in the series.

Campbell tossed eight strong allowing just two earned runs scattering five hits and striking out five in the hard-luck loss. Sunday’s outing was the deepest into a game Campbell had pitched since a complete game 8-3 win versus William & Mary in the 2021 CAA Tournament.

Charleston got on the board in the third inning on a wild pitch, but a two-run home run from Cort Maynard was the difference in the ballgame. Maynard was responsible for all three Aggie runs as his sacrifice fly in the fifth proved to be the final tally.

Leading Off

Final Score: North Carolina A&T 3, Charleston 1

Location: War Memorial Stadium | Greensboro, N.C.

Records: Charleston (29-17, 15-9 CAA), North Carolina A&T (18-26, 10-15 CAA)

How It Happened

North Carolina A&T staked a 2-0 lead just two batters into the game on Cort Maynard’s second home run in as many days. That shot would be the difference as Charleston was only able to push across one run Sunday.

Charleston got on the board in the third as Tyler Sorrentino scurried home on a wild pitch making it 2-1 at the time.

Maynard added his third RBI of the day in the fifth with a sacrifice fly making it 3-1 where it would hold the rest of the way.

Connor Campbell tossed eight innings allowing just the two earned runs and striking out five.

Jaheim Brown worked 5.2 innings for the Aggies allowing a run on four hits but escaped jams on numerous occasions to hold the Cougars to just the one tally.

Notes

Tyler Sorrentino extended his on base streak to 12 and finished the day 2-for-5 with a steal and the only Cougar run.

Joseph Mershon (34), Cole Mathis (30) and Trotter Harlan (20) all extended their on-base streaks as Merhson still has reached safely in every game played.

Connor Campbell’s eight innings tied for the longest outing by a Charleston starting pitcher on the season and was the deepest into a game the senior has pitched since an 8-3 win over William & Mary in the 2021 CAA Tourney.

Charleston finished the weekend with a series win, their third on the road in CAA play. The Cougars also end the weekend 3-0 against the new members taking 2-1 series over Stony Brook and North Carolina A&T and sweeping Monmouth.

Up Next

A busy week entails as Charleston heads up the road to Ladson for the return trip with Charleston Southern Tuesday before Georgia Southern makes their own return trip on Wednesday. Following the two-game midweek, UNCW comes to Patriots Point for a showdown of two of the top four teams in the CAA on Senior Weekend.

