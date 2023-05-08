SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Texas boy

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Juelz Robinson.
The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Juelz Robinson.(TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old San Antonio boy.

Juelz Robinson was last seen on foot at 12 a.m. on May 1 in the 900 block of Classen Pass in San Antonio.

Juelz is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a paperboy hat, black thin-frame glasses, a dark-colored T-shirt, black Nike shorts and slip-ons.

Law enforcement officials believe Juelz to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, you’re asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charleston County deputy is recovering after authorities say a Sunday traffic stop turned...
Charleston Co. deputy shot during traffic stop released from hospital
The driver is facing charges of driving without a license, as well as careless operation, and...
Woman facing charges after 2 pedestrians hit in city of Folly Beach
Officers are investigating a vehicle crash in the area of Sam Rittenburg at Amberly.
1 killed, 2 injured in West Ashley crash
Patrol deputies found the child, approximately 3 years old, in the Roosevelt Gardens apartment...
Deputies find parents of small child found in Orangeburg Co.
Shortly before 1 a.m., North Charleston Police responded to a Mobil gas station at 3615...
Woman killed in Dorchester Road gas station shooting identified

Latest News

In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
LIVE: US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
A girl crawls under the train with her backpack.
As rail profits soar, blocked crossings force kids to crawl under trains to get to school
The teenager was buried under several feet of sand after an adjacent dune apparently collapsed...
Virginia teen dies from sand hole collapse in North Carolina
A rescue helicopter spotted the lost woman and directed police to her.
Woman lost in the wilderness survived on bottle of wine and lollipops