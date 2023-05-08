SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

WATCH LIVE: Attorneys promise new details in insurance lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh

By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Attorneys representing the family of Alex Murdaugh’s former housekeeper are expected to provide details about an ongoing lawsuit against Murdaugh and the settlement their clients never received.

Murdaugh’s former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, passed away in 2018 following a fall at the Murdaugh’s home.

Following Satterfield’s death, Murdaugh initially claimed he worked with her family to help them get settlement money from his policy with Nautilus Insurance Company. However, Satterfield’s family claimed they never received any settlement and Murdaugh admitted that he owed them millions.

On May 1, 2023, Murdaugh responded to the lawsuit admitting he lied about his dogs causing Satterfield’s fall to force his insurers to make a settlement payment.

Nautilus is seeking to recover the $3.8 million it paid in the settlement stating the money was paid based on false claims made by Murdaugh.

Attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter will address the case Monday morning and say they will release internal documents and audio files related to the case.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charleston County deputy is recovering after authorities say a Sunday traffic stop turned...
Charleston Co. deputy shot during traffic stop released from hospital
The driver is facing charges of driving without a license, as well as careless operation, and...
Woman facing charges after 2 pedestrians hit in city of Folly Beach
Officers are investigating a vehicle crash in the area of Sam Rittenburg at Amberly.
1 killed, 2 injured in West Ashley crash
Patrol deputies found the child, approximately 3 years old, in the Roosevelt Gardens apartment...
Deputies find parents of small child found in Orangeburg Co.
Shortly before 1 a.m., North Charleston Police responded to a Mobil gas station at 3615...
Woman killed in Dorchester Road gas station shooting identified

Latest News

Attorneys provide update on murdaugh lawsuit
The vigil will honor Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and...
Graveside memorial service honors Dantzler-Williams family
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Graveside memorial service honors Dantzler-Williams family
A GasBuddy survey shows gas prices are 9 cents lower over the past week, bringing the state’s...
SC drivers see third week of falling gas prices