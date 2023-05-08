Bulldogs honor seniors against VMI

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel honored its seniors prior to Sunday’s game, but the Bulldogs were not able to continue the momentum as they fell, 3-2, in a tight contest to VMI inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: VMI 3, The Citadel 2

Records: VMI (24-24, 8-9), The Citadel (21-23, 6-9)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel wins 2-1

How it Happened

The Bulldogs got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth after a Crosby Jones single and a pair of walks loaded the bases. With two outs, Thomas Rollauer popped a ball up in front of the plate that nobody was able to get to and resulted in a two-run double.

VMI added a run in the fifth on a RBI single through the right side from Trey Morgan.

The Keydets got on the board in the fourth inning on a two-run triple to right center from Jimmy Koza.

Inside the Box Score

The game belonged to the pitchers as both teams combined to allow just five runs on 10 hits.

Left hander Will Holmes (2-3) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on four hits and five strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Gant Starling allowed just two hits and struck out three over the final 4.2 shutout innings.

Marcus Van Alstine (2-1) got the start for the Keydets and allowed just two hits and two runs over 4.1 innings.

Will Riley (5) earned the save after giving up just one hit over 3.0 shutout innings.

Thomas Rollauer drove in both runs with a double in the fifth inning.