Bulldogs honor seniors against VMI

By The Citadel Athletics
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel honored its seniors prior to Sunday’s game, but the Bulldogs were not able to continue the momentum as they fell, 3-2, in a tight contest to VMI inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: VMI 3, The Citadel 2

Records: VMI (24-24, 8-9), The Citadel (21-23, 6-9)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel wins 2-1

How it Happened

  • The Keydets got on the board in the fourth inning on a two-run triple to right center from Jimmy Koza.
  • VMI added a run in the fifth on a RBI single through the right side from Trey Morgan.
  • The Bulldogs got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth after a Crosby Jones single and a pair of walks loaded the bases. With two outs, Thomas Rollauer popped a ball up in front of the plate that nobody was able to get to and resulted in a two-run double.

Inside the Box Score

  • The game belonged to the pitchers as both teams combined to allow just five runs on 10 hits.
  • Left hander Will Holmes (2-3) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on four hits and five strikeouts over 4.1 innings.
  • Gant Starling allowed just two hits and struck out three over the final 4.2 shutout innings.
  • Marcus Van Alstine (2-1) got the start for the Keydets and allowed just two hits and two runs over 4.1 innings.
  • Will Riley (5) earned the save after giving up just one hit over 3.0 shutout innings.
  • Thomas Rollauer drove in both runs with a double in the fifth inning.
  • Travis Lott reached safely in three of his four plate appearances, drawing three walks.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to action on May 12-14 as they travel to Western Carolina for a three-game Southern Conference series.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

