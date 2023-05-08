Bulldogs honor seniors against VMI
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel honored its seniors prior to Sunday’s game, but the Bulldogs were not able to continue the momentum as they fell, 3-2, in a tight contest to VMI inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: VMI 3, The Citadel 2
Records: VMI (24-24, 8-9), The Citadel (21-23, 6-9)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: The Citadel wins 2-1
How it Happened
- The Keydets got on the board in the fourth inning on a two-run triple to right center from Jimmy Koza.
- VMI added a run in the fifth on a RBI single through the right side from Trey Morgan.
- The Bulldogs got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth after a Crosby Jones single and a pair of walks loaded the bases. With two outs, Thomas Rollauer popped a ball up in front of the plate that nobody was able to get to and resulted in a two-run double.
Inside the Box Score
- The game belonged to the pitchers as both teams combined to allow just five runs on 10 hits.
- Left hander Will Holmes (2-3) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on four hits and five strikeouts over 4.1 innings.
- Gant Starling allowed just two hits and struck out three over the final 4.2 shutout innings.
- Marcus Van Alstine (2-1) got the start for the Keydets and allowed just two hits and two runs over 4.1 innings.
- Will Riley (5) earned the save after giving up just one hit over 3.0 shutout innings.
- Thomas Rollauer drove in both runs with a double in the fifth inning.
- Travis Lott reached safely in three of his four plate appearances, drawing three walks.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to action on May 12-14 as they travel to Western Carolina for a three-game Southern Conference series.
