SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Children’s bunk beds recalled due to fall risk

More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.
More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of twin bunk beds made by Walker Edison Furniture on Thursday.

The maker of the bunk beds has received reports of 14 incidents of the bunk bed slats breaking. There has been one report of injury as a result of the issue.

The bunk beds were sold online through Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Overstock and Wayfair from February 2010 through February 2022.

Anyone with the bunk bed should stop using it and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive a free repair kit. The company is contacting known purchasers directly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charleston County deputy is recovering after authorities say a Sunday traffic stop turned...
Charleston Co. deputy shot during traffic stop released from hospital
The driver is facing charges of driving without a license, as well as careless operation, and...
Woman facing charges after 2 pedestrians hit in city of Folly Beach
Officers are investigating a vehicle crash in the area of Sam Rittenburg at Amberly.
1 killed, 2 injured in West Ashley crash
Patrol deputies found the child, approximately 3 years old, in the Roosevelt Gardens apartment...
Deputies find parents of small child found in Orangeburg Co.
Shortly before 1 a.m., North Charleston Police responded to a Mobil gas station at 3615...
Woman killed in Dorchester Road gas station shooting identified

Latest News

E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Closing arguments start for columnist’s claims against Trump
Bobby Shisler, who was shot on the job in March, died Sunday at the Hospital of the University...
Officer dies after shooting
Police are searching for Ali Younes.
Police: Missing Iowa attempted murder suspect cut off ankle monitor
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington May 1....
AP source: Biden would veto House GOP bill on immigration
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
1 killed in Sunday North Charleston shooting