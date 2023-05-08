SC Lottery
Clemson sweeps Louisville with 7-3 win on Sunday

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. – Junior lefthander Caden Grice pitched 6.1 effective innings with 11 strikeouts to lead No. 18 Clemson to a 7-3 victory over No. 22 Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 31-17 overall and 14-10 in the ACC. The Cardinals dropped to 29-18 overall and 9-15 in ACC play.

Grice (5-1) earned the win with the most strikeouts by a Tiger since 2021. He allowed seven hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks. Ryan Ammons retired the last batter to record his fourth save of the year. Louisville starter Tucker Biven (0-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded three runs on three hits in 2.1 innings pitched.

A two-out double by Eddie King Jr. plated a run in the top of the first inning. In the bottom of the first inning, Cooper Ingle laced a double to extend his hitting streak to 19 games, then Will Taylor belted a two-run homer, his third of the year. Logan Beard tied the score in the second inning on a run-scoring single, then Ingle’s sacrifice fly in the third inning gave Clemson a 3-2 lead.

The Tigers doubled their lead in the fifth inning on Ingle’s two-out, run-scoring double, then Billy Amick crushed a long home run, his eighth of the year, to lead off the sixth inning. Clemson added a run in the frame on a two-out passed ball, then Christian Knapczyk lofted a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning. Clemson answered with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a two-out passed ball.

The Tigers travel to Conway to take on Coastal Carolina on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

