SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Classroom Champions: Special education teacher needs printer for her classroom

Sandra McCann teaches a diverse group of students with a wide range of needs.
Sandra McCann teaches a diverse group of students with a wide range of needs.(Sandra McCann)
By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Sandra McCann teaches a diverse group of students with a wide range of needs.

She says her kids are very hands-on and prefer using paper and pencil to improve fine motor, letter, and number formation, as well as name writing instead of using a computer for class work.

“Our kids are hands-on and with slower delays and learning disabilities going on one-on-one time with them,” McCann said. “Being able to cut and write is what they need and so much better for them to learn.”

McCann’s Donor’s Choose project is to give her students a classroom printer for their differentiated learning.

She says it’s hard for her students who are all on different levels to stay on task when working on devices. They retain work better with a teacher and supported hands-on learning.

“A printer in the classroom will be better because, if it’s in color, I will spend less time hand-coloring all of the stuff we use, and I will spend hours coloring because the coloring is what catches them. The kids would love it because there is so much to bring home,” McCann said.

McCann says color copies will also help to make activities more inviting and exciting for her students to want to learn.

You can help fund this project which still needs more than $100 to be fully funded.

Right now, donations made are being doubled.

You can click here to donate.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charleston County deputy is recovering after authorities say a Sunday traffic stop turned...
Charleston Co. deputy shot during traffic stop released from hospital
The driver is facing charges of driving without a license, as well as careless operation, and...
Woman facing charges after 2 pedestrians hit in city of Folly Beach
Officers are investigating a vehicle crash in the area of Sam Rittenburg at Amberly.
Coroner identifies victim in Saturday afternoon West Ashley crash
Patrol deputies found the child, approximately 3 years old, in the Roosevelt Gardens apartment...
Deputies find parents of small child found in Orangeburg Co.
Shortly before 1 a.m., North Charleston Police responded to a Mobil gas station at 3615...
Woman killed in Dorchester Road gas station shooting identified

Latest News

Folly Beach Deputy Police Chief Rocky Burke announced Monday he will join the race to become...
Folly Beach deputy police chief announces run for Charleston Co. sheriff
The vigil will honor Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and...
Graveside service honors family members killed in West Ashley crash with deputy
Former Septima P. Clark Academy Principal Carolyn Anderson remained on the district's payroll...
Principal remained on payroll months after receiving termination letter
WestRock announced last week it planned to cease operations at its North Charleston paper mill...
Longtime employee of North Charleston paper mill reflects on imminent closure