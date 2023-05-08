Classroom Champions: Special education teacher needs printer for her classroom

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Sandra McCann teaches a diverse group of students with a wide range of needs.

She says her kids are very hands-on and prefer using paper and pencil to improve fine motor, letter, and number formation, as well as name writing instead of using a computer for class work.

“Our kids are hands-on and with slower delays and learning disabilities going on one-on-one time with them,” McCann said. “Being able to cut and write is what they need and so much better for them to learn.”

McCann’s Donor’s Choose project is to give her students a classroom printer for their differentiated learning.

She says it’s hard for her students who are all on different levels to stay on task when working on devices. They retain work better with a teacher and supported hands-on learning.

“A printer in the classroom will be better because, if it’s in color, I will spend less time hand-coloring all of the stuff we use, and I will spend hours coloring because the coloring is what catches them. The kids would love it because there is so much to bring home,” McCann said.

McCann says color copies will also help to make activities more inviting and exciting for her students to want to learn.

You can help fund this project which still needs more than $100 to be fully funded.

Right now, donations made are being doubled.

You can click here to donate.

