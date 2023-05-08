Dorchester Distr. 2 set to present draft budget to county council

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 2 will present its preliminary budget Monday before county council, a mandatory step toward finalizing financial plans for the upcoming school year.

District officials said Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins, Budget Committee Chair Justin Farnsworth and CFO Tina Meunier are expected to attend to provide the details to the council.

Unlike their neighbors in Berkeley and Charleston Counties, school districts in Dorchester County cannot raise taxes on their own. Instead, they must get approval from county council to finalize their budget.

Dorchester County spokesperson Michelle Mills said they are not expecting any tax increases in the county’s proposed budget for next year.

As for the school district, they plan to spend over $15 million to raise their minimum wage for teachers by $2,500, add signing and retention bonuses and a 4% raise for staff.

One major change deals with the district’s savings for this year. A bill signed by Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this year eliminated a cap on the district’s savings for the future, and the district can now put away more money to pay for unexpected costs.

However, Farnsworth said the district is still underfunded compared to its neighbors because of a constitutional amendment called Act 388. This amendment mandates that school district funding must come from items such as cars and businesses, but not a taxpayer’s primary home.

The district’s new fiscal year begins on July 1.

The presentation will be happening during the council’s budget, finance and purchasing committee meeting at the county’s Summerville Council Chambers off North Main Street at 4 p.m.

