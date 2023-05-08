SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Fatal car crash was caused by a distracted juvenile driver, officials say

Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver.
By Will Whaley, Isaac Calvert and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say a car crash over the weekend that resulted in one death and two injuries was caused by a distracted juvenile driver.

The Bowling Green Police Department responded to the two-vehicle wreck at an intersection on Saturday.

Authorities said 60-year-old Sandra Cardwell, who was behind the wheel in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene. Charles Cardwell was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. Police said he refused medical attention and was escorted by officers back to his home.

Two juveniles were also in the car with the Cardwells during the crash. They were taken to a hospital to have their injuries treated.

One of the juveniles suffered a broken clavicle and was treated and released. The other juvenile received treatment for possible internal injuries.

Police say the occupants in the other vehicle did not report any injuries.

Authorities said the cause of the collision was distracted driving by a juvenile driver. Two of the occupants in the vehicle were juveniles. The third passenger’s identity has not been revealed at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charleston County deputy is recovering after authorities say a Sunday traffic stop turned...
Charleston Co. deputy shot during traffic stop released from hospital
The driver is facing charges of driving without a license, as well as careless operation, and...
Woman facing charges after 2 pedestrians hit in city of Folly Beach
Officers are investigating a vehicle crash in the area of Sam Rittenburg at Amberly.
Coroner identifies victim in Saturday afternoon West Ashley crash
Patrol deputies found the child, approximately 3 years old, in the Roosevelt Gardens apartment...
Deputies find parents of small child found in Orangeburg Co.
Shortly before 1 a.m., North Charleston Police responded to a Mobil gas station at 3615...
Woman killed in Dorchester Road gas station shooting identified

Latest News

Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor kicked off his campaign to become the next mayor of...
Pryor kicks off North Charleston mayoral campaign
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
SUV driver charged with manslaughter after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
The vigil will honor Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and...
Graveside service honors family members killed in West Ashley crash with deputy
Two Charleston County deputies were fired on by a passenger of a vehicle during a traffic stop...
Coroner IDs man killed in Charleston County officer-involved shooting