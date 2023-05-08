SC Lottery
Firefighters respond to Ladson area structure fire

Dorchester County and Summerville firefighters are responding to a building fire in the Ladson area.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple crews are responding to a structure fire deep in the woods near properties in the Ladson area.

Dorchester County Fire Chief Tres Atkinson III said the both county firefighters and the Town of Summerville Fire Department are on the scene near Parlor Drive.

Firefighters have not provided details about the fire.

Dorchester County District 2 officials said the fire did not have an effect on dismissals at area schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

