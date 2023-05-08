SC Lottery
Gamecocks fall to Kentucky to close out series

The University of South Carolina baseball team fell, 9-2, to Kentucky Sunday afternoon (May 7) at Kentucky Proud Park.(South Carolina Athletics Department)
By Gamecock Athletics
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON  –  The University of South Carolina baseball team fell, 9-2, to Kentucky Sunday afternoon (May 7) at Kentucky Proud Park.

Dylan Brewer led Carolina’s offense with two hits and two RBI, including his seventh home run of the season. Michael Braswell and Carson Hornung each had two hits.

Matthew Becker allowed three earned runs and five hits with four strikeouts and five walks in four innings, taking the loss.

Brewer’s home run tied the game at two in the top of the third, but Kentucky answered with three in the third and two apiece in the seventh and eighth frames.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • The Gamecocks were swept for the first time this season.
  • Brewer extended his reached base streak to 21 games.
  • Gavin Casas was 5-for-12 in the Kentucky series with three home runs.

UP NEXT

Carolina hosts North Florida on Tuesday afternoon (May 9) at 4 p.m. at Founders Park. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

