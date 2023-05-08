Graveside memorial service honors Dantzler-Williams family

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A memorial service on Monday will honor the lives of a mother and her two daughters who lost their lives in a deputy-involved crash one year ago.

Stephanie Dantzler, 53, and her two daughters - Shanice Dantzler-Williams, 28, and Miranda Dantzler Williams, 22, - were driving along Savannah Highway at New Road when they collided with a Charleston County Sheriff’s vehicle on May 8, 2022, which just so happened to be Mother’s Day.

All three died on the scene.

Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding to a call for a disabled vehicle at the time. She was placed on administrative leave during the investigation but has since been released from that leave.

Dantzler’s mother, Betty R. Simmons, says it helps to remind her that her girls are still here and watching over her.

Simmons says with Mother’s Day around the corner, they always enjoyed being together. What she misses the most about her only daughter is her voice. The calls the two of them would have together as her daughter drove home from work.

Simmons says Stephanie was her daughter but also her dearest friend and it’s the big things and the little things close to her heart that keep her going day by day. From taking flowers to the cemetery to making sure it’s kept clean.

“But I miss all of that, her being here for me, I mean anything I needed she’d be right there for me,” Simmons says. “What she couldn’t do I would do it. I would say just go ahead and work, I’ll take care of everything else. Anytime the girls need her. She’d say mom what are you doing? I’d say it doesn’t matter what do you want me to do. And I would always help and do that first.”

The memorial service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Cemetery on Ritter Road in Walterboro.

