Longtime employee of North Charleston paper mill reflects on imminent closure

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who has worked for more than 30 years at a North Charleston paper mill is one of 500 who will lose their job when the mill shuts down.

WestRock announced last week it will cease operations at the paper mill on Aug. 31. The company cited high maintenance costs as one factor in its decision.

Ronald Shiner, who has worked for the mill for 32 years, said after changes in ownership, the mill is just not the same one he started working for in the 1990s.

“For me, its bittersweet,” he said. “I’m at that age and a lot of my friends are at that age, but there are a lot of people that are not. I see a great part of this community that’ll be gone.”

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said the mill has been part of the community for about 80 years.

A WestRock spokesman said once the mill is shut down, the company will dismantle the site and prepare for it to go up for sale.

