SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man recently arrested in 1988 cold case found dead in Beaufort Co. jail

Robert Odell Waters, 53, was found dead in the Beaufort County Detention Center on Saturday.
Robert Odell Waters, 53, was found dead in the Beaufort County Detention Center on Saturday.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of a man who died while in custody in Beaufort County.

Robert Odell Waters, 53, was found dead in the Beaufort County Detention Center on Saturday.

Waters had recently been arrested by authorities in connection to the 1988 murder of Cathy Swartz in Michigan, according to the Three Rivers Police Department.

The Michigan police department says Swartz, who was 19 at the time, was “brutally” murdered in her apartment as her nine-month-old daughter sat in the next room.

Swartz's death has been a mystery in the Three Rivers areas of Michigan for years.
Swartz's death has been a mystery in the Three Rivers areas of Michigan for years. (Three Rivers Police Department)

Despite collecting fingerprints, blood and a footprint believed to be from the suspect, Swartz’s murder remained unsolved for decades.

However, the Three Rivers Police Department says they recently made finding Swartz’s killer a “top priority.”

The police department partnered with Michigan State Police to use Forensic Genetic Genealogy, which, according to the Department of Justice, is a combination of genealogy research and DNA analysis.

The technology was able to narrow the suspect pool to a single family. Police say they tested DNA from all the family members and identified Waters as the suspect.

SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich says the investigation into Waters’ death at the jail is “active and ongoing.”

Wunderlich also says no other details from SLED are available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of 4915 Savannah Hwy. in Ravenel when...
Charleston Co. sheriff releases new details in fatal officer-involved shooting
The driver is facing charges of driving without a license, as well as careless operation, and...
Woman facing charges after 2 pedestrians hit in city of Folly Beach
Officers are investigating a vehicle crash in the area of Sam Rittenburg at Amberly.
1 killed, 2 injured in West Ashley crash
Patrol deputies found the child, approximately 3 years old, in the Roosevelt Gardens apartment...
Deputies find parents of small child found in Orangeburg Co.
Shortly before 1 a.m., North Charleston Police responded to a Mobil gas station at 3615...
Woman killed in Dorchester Road gas station shooting identified

Latest News

L-R: Darrin Dantzler, Betty R. Simmons, and Eric Dantzler.
Mother, grandmother of Dantzler family keeps their memories alive
The Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council hosted its fourth gun violence forum on Sunday...
Final Tri-County Gun Violence Forum focuses on finding common ground, solutions
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Final Tri-County Gun Violence Forum focuses on finding common ground and solutions
Patrol deputies found the child, approximately 3 years old, in the Roosevelt Gardens apartment...
Deputies find parents of small child found in Orangeburg Co.