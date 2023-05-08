SC Lottery
McMaster kicks off ‘Travel and Tourism Week in South Carolina’

South Carolina's coastal areas, like Folly Beach, are the state's top destinations for tourists.
By Mary Green
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is marking South Carolina’s nearly $30 billion tourism industry this week.

McMaster declared this week to be “Travel and Tourism Week in South Carolina” at a celebration at the Governor’s Mansion in Columbia.

State leaders expect 2023 could be another record year for travel in the Palmetto State. South Carolina’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism director, Duane Parrish, says the industry supports one in 10 jobs in the state and nearly $2 billion came into local economies last year through state and local taxes.

Parrish says what sets South Carolina apart is the variety and accessibility of everything it has to offer.

“We’re a small triangle, but we’ve got the beaches to the mountains, mountains to the coast, all in one state,” Parrish said. “In the summertime, you can play golf in the mountains at 3500 feet in elevation in the morning, and that afternoon, play at the Ocean Course at Kiawah in the same day.”

He says the coast continues to be South Carolina’s most popular spot with tourists.

But he says places like Columbia and Greenville, and even some lesser-known parts of the state, are also seeing increases in visitors.

