Mother, grandmother of Dantzler family keeps their memories alive

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday marks one year since a Colleton County mother and her two daughters were killed when a car slammed into them on Highway 17 in Charleston County.

Stephanie Dantzler, 53, and her daughters Shanice, 28, and Miranda Dantzler-Williams, 22, were killed in the crash on May 8 of last year which was Mother’s Day.

A Charleston county deputy is charged in their deaths.

Their mother and grandmother has set up a memorial to keep their memories alive.

Everywhere you look in the home of Betty R. Simmons you’ll see pictures of her only daughter Stephanie and her granddaughters Shanice and Miranda.

“There’s a picture, yes. That’s the way I grieve, just like they are still alive. Every room I walk in have their pictures.”

She says the pictures make her feel as though they are looking at her and she can see them.

There’s not a moment she doesn’t think about them.

She even added a theme to a memorial she put up in one of the bedrooms.

For Easter she added three colorful stuffed bunnies. She says Stephanie and her daughters were always together, if you saw one, the other two were close by.

“I still look at the video of them like they still here, I just do it every night.”

Pictures of her granddaughters when they were younger remind her of their Mother’s Day tradition.

The girls and the rest of the family would come to her house for dinner.

But last year, Miranda had graduated from college the day before so Stephanie wanted to do something different.

“But this Mother’s she wanted to take, after Miranda just graduated, she wanted to take her out. She loved going out to eat at a special place in Charleston she liked to go. And she said mom, I’m gonna take Miranda to this special place cause when I get up in the morning it’s too early, and I’ll be too tired to take her during the week, so I’ll take her today. And that’s what she did.”

Simmons says she didn’t realize that would be the last time she would ever see or talk to them.

She says she started to worry when she hadn’t heard from any of them late that Mother’s Day night.

“So, I called and called no answer, her phone went to voice mail, the girls phone no answer, and I was steady calling I said well, I know something went wrong have to be.”

And now, she says it’s time for the former Charleston County deputy, who is charged with causing their deaths, to be held responsible.

“I’d like to see her get time and pay for this crime. It was three, that’s the whole family,” Simmons says.

But no matter what happens, she finds comfort in all the photos and mementos of their beautiful faces.

“I say at night, I look at them so either way I see them still watching me,” Simmons says. ”Their eyes are still watching me.”

The family will visit the graves of the women to place fresh flowers on them, in observance of the first year since their deaths. It takes place May 8 at 11 a.m. at the St. Paul Cemetery in Walterboro.

Former Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier is charged with three counts of reckless homicide in the deaths of Stephanie and her daughters.

According to Sheriff Kristen Graziano on Sunday, May 8, 2022, Pelletier was going more than 73 miles per hour when she ran a stop sign, and slammed into the car the women were riding in.

They were traveling back home on Highway 17 through Charleston county.

The sheriff says Pelletier was on New Road heading to a call to help a stranded driver, when she didn’t stop as she approached Highway 17.

Graziano says Pelletier’s lights and sirens were not activated at the time of the crash.

Pelletier has been out on bond since her arrest last year.

