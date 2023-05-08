Panthers baseball complete sweep of Bucs on Sunday

HIGH POINT, N.C. - After jumping out to an early lead on Sunday, the Charleston Southern baseball team was swept by the High Point Panthers on the road, losing the final game of the series by a score of 7-3.

The Bucs (20-24, 11-10 in conference) got on the board first with two runs in the top of the third inning. Bryce Brock led off with a single, and Tyrell Brewer and Casey Asman both walked to load the bases. Then, Jared Payne reached on an error that scored both Brock and Brewer.

Johnny Alkire was the starting pitcher for Charleston Southern, going 3.1 innings. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits. The Panthers (16-31, 9-12 in conference) tied the game on a few singles and a throwing error by Payne at catcher.

Alkire gave way to Daniel Padysak, who allowed three runs (one earned) in 3.1 innings pitched. He both walked and struck out three during that span and suffered his first loss of the season.

The Panthers took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring two runs that were both unearned due to a throwing error by Charleston Southern. The Bucs made two errors total throughout the game.

High Point went on to add a run in the seventh and two runs in the eighth with a home run and a two-run double. In the ninth inning, Brock hit his fourth home run of the season to make it 7-3.

Dylan Matsuoka allowed two runs on one hit in 1.0 innings of relief, and Eddie Olsen did not allow a run in .1 innings pitched.

On Deck

The Bucs return to Nielson Field this Tuesday at 6 p.m. as they face The College of Charleston for the second time this season. That game will be streamed on ESPN+.

