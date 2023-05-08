Pryor kicks off North Charleston mayoral campaign

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A longtime Charleston County Council member kicked off his campaign for mayor of North Charleston Monday afternoon.

Teddie Pryor Sr. held his campaign kickoff event at the Hilton Hotel on International Boulevard.

Pryor says if he is elected, he plans to build a senior center, expand affordable housing and tackle crime.

The filing deadline for November’s election is mid-August and the mayor and all city council members will be up for vote.

