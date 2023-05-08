SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pryor kicks off North Charleston mayoral campaign

Longtime Charleston County Council member Teddie Pryor Sr. is kicking off his campaign to become North Charleston's next mayor and laying out his goals.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A longtime Charleston County Council member kicked off his campaign for mayor of North Charleston Monday afternoon.

Teddie Pryor Sr. held his campaign kickoff event at the Hilton Hotel on International Boulevard.

Pryor says if he is elected, he plans to build a senior center, expand affordable housing and tackle crime.

The filing deadline for November’s election is mid-August and the mayor and all city council members will be up for vote.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Charleston County deputy is recovering after authorities say a Sunday traffic stop turned...
Charleston Co. deputy shot during traffic stop released from hospital
The driver is facing charges of driving without a license, as well as careless operation, and...
Woman facing charges after 2 pedestrians hit in city of Folly Beach
Officers are investigating a vehicle crash in the area of Sam Rittenburg at Amberly.
Coroner identifies victim in Saturday afternoon West Ashley crash
Patrol deputies found the child, approximately 3 years old, in the Roosevelt Gardens apartment...
Deputies find parents of small child found in Orangeburg Co.
Shortly before 1 a.m., North Charleston Police responded to a Mobil gas station at 3615...
Woman killed in Dorchester Road gas station shooting identified

Latest News

The vigil will honor Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams and...
Graveside service honors family members killed in West Ashley crash with deputy
Two Charleston County deputies were fired on by a passenger of a vehicle during a traffic stop...
Coroner IDs man killed in Charleston County officer-involved shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Teddie Pryor holds campaign kickoff event in N. Charleston mayoral run
Officers are investigating a vehicle crash in the area of Sam Rittenburg at Amberly.
Coroner identifies victim in Saturday afternoon West Ashley crash