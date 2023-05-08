SC drivers see third week of falling gas prices

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina are down for the third straight week.

A GasBuddy survey shows gas prices are 9 cents lower over the past week, bringing the state’s average down to $3.12 per gallon.

Gas prices in the Palmetto State are 16.4 cents lower than a month ago and 86.8 cents lower than one year ago.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.82 per gallon as of Monday morning while the most expensive was $3.79, a difference of 97 cents per gallon.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas as of Monday morning was at a station in Summerville selling gas for $2.97 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas fell 7.5 cents over the past week to an average of $3.50 per gallon. The national average is down 7.5 cents from a month ago and stands at 80.7 cents per gallon lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national price of diesel fell 6.3 cents over the past week and sits at an average of $4.01 per gallon.

“For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete. While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “In addition to gasoline prices declining, the average price of a gallon of diesel will join gasoline in the days ahead, falling below $4 per gallon in the next 48 hours or so, a sign of how far we’ve come. Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that’s a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week.”

