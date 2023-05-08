Second arrest made in MUSC parking garage shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities arrested a second person in relation to a shooting incident at the Medical University of South Carolina last week.

Donovan Henderson, 23, was charged with attempted murder.

Henderson was arrested just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday with assistance from the Summerville Police Department, officials with MUSC’s Public Safety Department said.

He is the second person arrested in Tuesday’s incident.

Samuel White, 31, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and carrying a weapon on school property.

MUSC’s Department of Public Safety responded to a shots fired call around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the McClennan Banks Parking Garage. No injuries were reported, and the details of what led up to the shooting have not been released.

