Sheriff’s office names both Charleston Co. deputies involved in shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released names and photos of the two deputies involved in a deadly shootout following a Sunday afternoon traffic stop.

Deputy Evan Cubbage, who was wounded three times during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect, was released from the hospital Sunday night, approximately five hours after the shooting, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

A second deputy on the scene, Alexander Hodge, who arrived a short time after the stop to provide backup, also returned fire with the man, who died at the scene, Knapp said. Hodge was not injured.

Charleston County Deputies Evan Cubbage, left, and Alexander Hodge, right, exchanged gunfire Sunday afternoon with a suspect during a traffic stop, the sheriff's office said. Cubbage was wounded three times in the shooting but Hodge was not injured. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the circumstances of the shooting, which is considered normal protocol whenever a South Carolina law enforcement officer fires his weapon.

Knapp said the traffic stop on a vehicle began shortly before 3:45 p.m. in the 4900 block of Savannah Highway near Ravenel. During the traffic stop, the passenger of the vehicle opened fire on the two deputies and Cubbage was struck. The sheriff’s office described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

A Charleston County deputy is recovering after authorities say a Sunday traffic stop turned into a deadly exchange of gunfire. (Live 5)

Fellow deputies and sheriff’s office command staff were at the hospital to show support when he was released at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

“This traffic stop highlights the danger that our deputies face day in and day out,” Sheriff Kristin Graziano said. “They have to put themselves in harm’s way. We are very fortunate that these two deputies survived this incident.”

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the man who died in the shooting.

The female driver of the vehicle was detained, Knapp said. The sheriff’s office has not provided her name or whether she faces any charges.

Graziano placed Cubbage and Hodge on paid administrative leave per the agency’s protocol.

Cubbage has been with the sheriff’s office since August 2020.

