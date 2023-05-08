Summer-like heat for a few days this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re heating up as we kick off the second week of May in the Lowcountry. Under plenty of sunshine today, highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening with any storms that develop capable of heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. The rain chance will fade away tonight before returning on Tuesday. Most of Tuesday will be dry but a few showers and storms will be possible late in the day ahead of a cold front. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, and the year so far, with highs in the low 90s inland, mid 80s at the beaches. Behind Tuesday’s cold front, a return to more typical early May weather is expected with highs in the low 80s Wednesday through Friday. The heat will build again over the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend with highs above 90° by Sunday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered PM Rain/Storms. High 87.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated PM Rain/Storms. High 92.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 81.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 87.

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.