Teenager facing charges after accidental shooting in Berkeley Co.

A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after a handgun accidentally went off striking his...
A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after a handgun accidentally went off striking his girlfriend in the leg.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after a handgun accidentally went off striking his girlfriend in the leg.

Berkeley County deputies responded to College Park Road near the middle school around 4:15 p.m. Saturday for a shooting victim.

A police report states deputies located a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The boy said he had taken the gun from his mother’s bedroom and went for a walk with the girl and two friends, the report states.

He gave the girl the handgun on a trail behind the middle school and said they were all crossing the road when the girl fell and the gun went off, the report states.

The boy was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia and charged with possession of a firearm by persons under the age of 18.

