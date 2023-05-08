SC Lottery
Charleston Co. sheriff holds presser on fatal officer-involved shooting

By Pilar Briggs and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano is holding a news conference after a deputy was injured and another person was killed in a Sunday afternoon shooting on Savannah Highway.

The shooting happened at 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of 4915 Savannah Hwy. in Ravenel when Deputy Evan Cubbage conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.

Investigators say shots were fired and Cubbage was struck. Then, according to the sheriff’s office, Cubbage returned fire, fatally shooting the subject.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Andrew Knapp says that Cubbage is ‘conscious and alert’ after suffering serious injuries and is in ‘good spirits’ while being treated at MUSC.

Another person who was in the vehicle that was pulled over has been detained, Knapp says.

Deputies say there is no known danger to the community.

There is one Southbound lane open while all lanes on Northbound 17 are closed. They are asking the public to use alternative routes.

The sheriff’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

