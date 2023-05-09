SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: TSA handler caught yanking bomb-sniffing dog

No sound: A Detroit TSA handler was caught on camera aggressively pulling a bomb-sniffing dog. (ProfessionalEye3568/Reddit)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration says a bomb-sniffing dog handler has been removed from handling duties after being seen on camera aggressively pulling a dog.

Video shot Sunday and shared on social media shows the handler aggressively pulling the dog on its leash around a terminal at Detroit Metro Airport.

TSA says the handler’s behavior is unacceptable and not within the high standards to which they hold their officers.

The video was shared with local TSA leadership on Sunday, and the employee has been removed from handling duties pending the conclusion of an investigation.

The agency says the dog was taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam and was found to be in good health.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Charleston County deputies were fired on by a passenger of a vehicle during a traffic stop...
Coroner IDs man killed in Charleston County officer-involved shooting
A Charleston County deputy is recovering after authorities say a Sunday traffic stop turned...
Charleston Co. deputy shot during traffic stop released from hospital
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Satterfield attorneys blast suggestion family be added to Murdaugh lawsuit
Donovan Henderson, 23, was charged with attempted murder.
Second arrest made in MUSC parking garage shooting
L-R: Darrin Dantzler, Betty R. Simmons, and Eric Dantzler.
Mother, grandmother of Dantzler family keeps their memories alive

Latest News

Buddy, a grand basset griffon vendéen, competes in the hound group competition during the 147th...
Peke, Frenchie, Aussie and, yes, PBGV make dog show finals
Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.
Man accused of running over girlfriend while drunk, killing her
Groups rallied at the South Carolina State House Tuesday morning to raise awareness about what...
LIVE: Groups rally at SC State House for crime victims, families
The alleged gunman appeared to have an obsession with Nazis, weapons and mass shooters.
Details revealed on shooting suspect, victims in Texas mall mass shooting
A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to...
Man in beer costume arrested for DUI, sheriff’s office says