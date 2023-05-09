Charleston Co. superintendent search sparks community concern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board is narrowing down the list of superintendent finalists with their search firm, BWP and Associates, which is assisting them during this process.

This search started in January, according to their board chair, Pamela McKinney, and the district has since surveyed the community on what they’re looking for in a leader. However, not everyone in the community thinks their voices are heard.

Rev. Nelson B. Rivers III, the vice president of religious affairs at the National Action Network, a nationwide civil rights organization, says he thinks this process has happened far too quickly. He says there’s no way the board could make a fair and accurate decision on a new superintendent in this short amount of time if they don’t already know who they’re selecting.

Rivers says the new superintendent needs to be inclusive to all children, has demonstrated a record of closing the achievement gap of white children versus Black or brown children and loves kids all around.

“Not that Black children get treated better; they don’t get treated worse,” Rivers said. “And we are fighting to make sure they don’t get treated worse. Right now, in Charleston County, until very recently, they were being treated worse.”

Charleston County School District Superintendent Don Kennedy is one of the 44 applicants BWP has considered for this position. Rivers says he’s one of the only superintendents that’s made any sort of change of closing the education gap for the district.

BWP has recommended seven candidates that they’ve screened and vetted that will be brought before the board on Tuesday. It is not clear at this time if Kennedy is one of them.

The board should come out of session with a narrowed down list of who they want, but it is unclear on how many they could pick at this time.

