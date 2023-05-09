Charleston honors fallen police officers at annual service
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston paid tribute Tuesday to two dozen law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty over the history of the city’s police department.
The Charleston Police Department and South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police Metropolitan Lodge #5 held a prayer service to honor the 24 known Charleston Police officers who have given “the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the citizens of Charleston,” city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
The deaths date back to Arthur Gaillard, who died from accidental gunfire on Aug. 14, 1857. Gaillard was the department’s earliest known line-of-duty death. The most recent Charleston Police officer who died was Roger Myers on April 5, 2004.
“They serve and sacrifice for a purpose far greater than themselves,” Charleston Deputy Police Chief Chito Walker said. “These officers are the shining example of what it means to be a hero.”
During the ceremony, officers read a list of the 24 fallen:
- Arthur P. Gaillard End of Watch: Aug. 14, 1857
- Thomas J. Martin : EOW: July 22, 1870
- John Harlow EOW: Dec. 22, 1879
- Joseph J. Bean EOW: April 20, 1899
- James J. Duffy EOW: July 16, 1916
- William Raymond EOW: Sept. 10, 1919
- Henry W. Buck EOW: Feb. 27, 1921
- Julian C. Bunch EOW: May 1, 1932
- Snyder Lee Risher EOW: May 6, 1932
- Lawrence M. Strock EOW: Sept. 10, 1932
- Purse A. Wansley EOW: July 14, 1936
- Walter L. Miller EOW: July 14, 1940
- William H. Wilson EOW: Dec. 8, 1942
- Keith Ellsworth EOW: Oct. 6, 1944
- Junius P. Lewis EOW: Dec. 6, 1951
- Lawrence B. Aytes EOW: June 17, 1955
- James F. Tindal EOW: June 17, 1955
- Jessie C. Benton EOW: June 17, 1955
- Joseph Vega EOW: Aug. 15, 1955
- Wesley J. Smith EOW: Dec. 16, 1975
- Charles A. Snider EOW: March 2, 1979
- Perrin R. Love II EOW: May 21, 1999
- Dennis LaPage EOW: Jan. 19, 2002
- Roger Myers EOW: April 5, 2004
