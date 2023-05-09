The Citadel’s Starling Named SoCon Pitcher of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel right hander Gant Starling was named the Southern Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday after not allowing an earned run over three appearances last week.

He is the second Bulldog pitcher to be recognized this season. Cameron Reeves was selected as the Pitcher of the Week on April 10.

Starling appeared in three of the four games during the week, allowing just one unearned run on seven hits and seven strikeouts over 9.1 innings.

In the midweek game against Charleston Southern, Starling allowed one unearned run and struck out three over 2.2 innings.

Startling came back and pitched in two of the three games in the series victory over VMI. He earned the save in series opener after allowing two hits over 2.0 shutout innings. After allowed a leadoff base runner in the ninth, Starling got a double play on the next pitch. He then retired the next hitter for his second save of the season.

The right hander gave the Bulldogs a chance in the series finale as he held the league’s top hitting team to just two hits over 4.2 shutout innings. He also struck out three and did not walk a batter.

On the season, Starling is 1-2 with a 5.29 ERA and two saves. He has 37 strikeouts in 32.1 innings. In five relief appearances in SoCon play, Starling bolsters a 2.40 ERA after allowing just four earned runs on 13 hits and 14 strikeouts over 15.0 innings.

