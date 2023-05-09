CofC to Participate in Inaugural Field of 68 Tip-Off

MT. LAUREL, NJ - The Field of 68 is launching a new, innovative, three-year round-robin series between three of the top mid-major programs in the country: Final Four darling FAU, College of Charleston and Liberty. The three-year event will begin at FAU this year, then head to Charleston in 2024 and be held at Liberty in 2025.

“This is something we felt as though we needed because of how difficult it is for all of us to schedule quality opponents. It gives two of us a neutral site and a road opportunity against high-quality Quad 1 and Quad 2 opponents,” said Charleston Director of Athletics Matt Roberts. “I’m really hoping this spurs others to follow and join us in the future.”

This year’s games will take place from Nov. 30-Dec. 2. FAU and Liberty will kick things off on Nov. 30, Charleston and Liberty will play on Dec. 1 and FAU will face Charleston on Dec. 2. The Field of 68′s Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster will be on-site at FAU for the entire event, hosting pre-game shows and the network’s popular After Dark show following the games.

“This is an opportunity for three up-and-coming programs to come together in a creative way that will be a part of the college basketball conversation moving forward,” said head coach Pat Kelsey.

The Cougars are coming off of a 31-4 campaign, CAA title and a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament where they fell to eventual national runner-up San Diego State.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.