Crews respond to 2-alarm fire in Georgetown Co.

By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County Fire and EMS officials say they are assisting with a structure fire in Andrews Tuesday morning.

A Facebook post from Georgetown County Fire and EMS says they responded to a second alarm on East Main Street at Railroad Street.

Andrews city officials say the fire is in the 300 block of East Main Street.

Officials say Main Street is closed and motorists are asked to use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

