Deputies arrest Johns Island man in deadly Wadmalaw Island shooting

Davaun Augustus Hamilton, 22, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent...
Davaun Augustus Hamilton, 22, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime, deputies say.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have charged a man in a shooting in which the victim was found dead in his car on Wadmalaw Island last week.

Davaun Augustus Hamilton, 22, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime, deputies say.

The charges stem from a shooting on May 3. Deputies responded to a home in the 2700 block of Roseville Road where neighbors reported finding a man inside a car parked at a home, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The victim, who had been shot, died at the scene. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 18-year-old De’Andrew Tommie.

Neighbors told investigators they heard gunfire during the overnight hours but did not report it to law enforcement.

Knapp said additional arrests are possible.

Hamilton was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing Wednesday.

