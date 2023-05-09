First 90° day of 2023 expected today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The hottest day of 2023 is expected in advance of a cold front that will bring a rain chance late today, and a drop in temps for tomorrow. Highs today will climb into the low 90s inland with mid 80s expected at the beaches. A disturbance sliding in from the NW will likely increase the chance of scattered showers and storms beginning very late this afternoon and into the evening. Any storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. A cold front will move through the area tonight helping to return our temperatures to more typical May levels beginning tomorrow. Highs will top out between 80-82° Wednesday through Friday with mornings lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Heat will build again this weekend with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Late Day Storms Possible. High 93.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 91.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.