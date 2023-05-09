SC Lottery
Georgetown Co. deputies make arrest in nightclub shooting

La’Mell Linen, 47, is charged with attempted murder in the April 30 shooting at the Hush Lounge...
La'Mell Linen, 47, is charged with attempted murder in the April 30 shooting at the Hush Lounge in the Browns Ferry community, deputies say.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown man has been charged in connection with an April nightclub shooting, deputies say.

La’Mell Linen, 47, is charged with attempted murder in the April 30 shooting at the Hush Lounge in the Browns Ferry community, sheriff’s spokesman Jason Lesley said.

Deputies said the victim of the shooting was taken by private vehicle to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital at approximately 3 a.m. on April 30, was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and has since been released from the hospital.

Linen was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

