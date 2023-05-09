Groom at home recovering after wedding night crash that killed bride, mother says

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The husband of a woman killed after the golf cart they were riding in was hit by a drunk driver on Folly Beach is at home recovering, his mother said.

Aric Hutchinson’s mother, Annette, shared the update on the family’s GoFundMe page Monday.

“From the accident, Aric received multiple injuries including two broken legs, one which had to be surgically repaired,” Hutchinson said. “Broken bones in his face which also had to be surgically repaired. Broken vertebrae in his back, brain bleeds, and numerous cuts with stitches. He is physically recovering at home while trying to come to terms with the loss of his beautiful wife. Now he is doing the unimaginable of planning Sam’s funeral along with her family.”

Aric, his wife Samantha, and two others were riding in a golf cart back to their rental home after their wedding around 10 p.m. on April 28 when they were struck from behind by a vehicle on East Ashley Avenue in Folly Beach.

Samantha Hutchinson was killed in the crash.

The two others on the golf cart were also injured.

Annette Hutchinson also gave an update on the other two who were injured in the crash.

One of the men is recovering in a burn unit after surgery to clean and redress road rash and open wounds. She says he cannot return home until he can put weight on his legs and his wounds start the heal.

The other victim was a minor who had minor injuries.

“All three are being incredibly strong despite the pain they are suffering,” Hutchinson said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the golf cart was arrested and identified by police as 25-year-old Jamie Komoroski.

A woman is facing multiple charges after a fatal collision left one dead and three others hospitalized. (Charleston County Jail)

Investigators determined Komoroski was going 65 mph at the time of the crash. Komoroski is charged with three counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury or death and one count of reckless homicide.

The family started the GoFundMe with a goal of $100,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, they had raised more than $698,000.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.