Live 5 News anchor Aisha Tyler announces departure after almost 13 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 News anchor Aisha Tyler ended Tuesday morning’s edition of “Live 5 News This Morning” with some bittersweet news.

Tyler told viewers she would be leaving the program on May 17.

“Next Wednesday will be my last day here at Live 5 News after nearly 13 years of serving our wonderful, loyal viewers like you and this awesome community that I absolutely love,” she said. “My husband, Jeff, recently got an amazing career opportunity in our hometown of Atlanta.”

Tyler, who joined the Live 5 News team in September of 2010, has strong ties to the Atlanta area. Both her parents retired from the U.S. Air Force and she is the youngest of two children. Her brother lives outside of Atlanta.

Before coming to WCSC, Tyler worked at WJCL/WTGS-TV in Savannah as an anchor and reporter, and spent time at WTOK in Meridian, Mississippi and WSB-TV in Atlanta.

She is a graduate of Georgia State University.

Aside from anchoring the morning news every weekday, she has also brought stories about Lowcountry teachers working to improve conditions for their students through her Classroom Champions stories, which give viewers the chance to donate to projects teachers create.

She recalled one of her most memorable assignments as getting the opportunity to interview the biological father of missing teen Natalee Holloway.

“Her father, with heartfelt emotion, spoke about his daughter’s life and walked me through childhood pictures of Natalie,” she said. “The story really made me appreciate all of the people in my life much more because in an instant they could be gone.”

She said station management has been 100% supportive of her decision.

“They are happy for Jeff and I,” she said. “On a positive note, the good news is that I will be staying a part of the Gray Television family, just a little closer to home.”

She also thanked her co-anchor, Katie Kamin, who said they were “partners in crime.”

“It’s an exciting time to be closer to your family,” Kamin said.

“Yeah, so it’s a good thing, but it’s still sad because I love all of you,” Tyler said.

