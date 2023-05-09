Charleston remember fallen police officers at annual service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston paid tribute Tuesday to two dozen law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty over the history of the city’s police department.

The Charleston Police Department and South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police Metropolitan Lodge #5 held a prayer service to honor the 24 known Charleston Police officers who have given “the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the citizens of Charleston,” city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.

The deaths date back to Arthur Gaillard, who died from accidental gunfire on Aug. 14, 1857. Gaillard was the department’s earliest known line-of-duty death. The most recent Charleston Police officer who died was Roger Myers on April 5, 2004.

“They serve and sacrifice for a purpose far greater than themselves,” Charleston Deputy Police Chief Chito Walker said. “These officers are the shining example of what it means to be a hero.”

During the ceremony, officers read a list of the 24 fallen:

Arthur P. Gaillard End of Watch: Aug. 14, 1857

Thomas J. Martin : EOW: July 22, 1870

John Harlow EOW: Dec. 22, 1879

Joseph J. Bean EOW: April 20, 1899

James J. Duffy EOW: July 16, 1916

William Raymond EOW: Sept. 10, 1919

Henry W. Buck EOW: Feb. 27, 1921

Julian C. Bunch EOW: May 1, 1932

Snyder Lee Risher EOW: May 6, 1932

Lawrence M. Strock EOW: Sept. 10, 1932

Purse A. Wansley EOW: July 14, 1936

Walter L. Miller EOW: July 14, 1940

William H. Wilson EOW: Dec. 8, 1942

Keith Ellsworth EOW: Oct. 6, 1944

Junius P. Lewis EOW: Dec. 6, 1951

Lawrence B. Aytes EOW: June 17, 1955

James F. Tindal EOW: June 17, 1955

Jessie C. Benton EOW: June 17, 1955

Joseph Vega EOW: Aug. 15, 1955

Wesley J. Smith EOW: Dec. 16, 1975

Charles A. Snider EOW: March 2, 1979

Perrin R. Love II EOW: May 21, 1999

Dennis LaPage EOW: Jan. 19, 2002

Roger Myers EOW: April 5, 2004

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.