SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston remember fallen police officers at annual service

An annual prayer service Tuesday morning will honor the 24 known Charleston Police officers who...
An annual prayer service Tuesday morning will honor the 24 known Charleston Police officers who have died in the line of duty.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston paid tribute Tuesday to two dozen law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty over the history of the city’s police department.

The Charleston Police Department and South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police Metropolitan Lodge #5 held a prayer service to honor the 24 known Charleston Police officers who have given “the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the citizens of Charleston,” city spokesman Jack O’Toole said.

The deaths date back to Arthur Gaillard, who died from accidental gunfire on Aug. 14, 1857. Gaillard was the department’s earliest known line-of-duty death. The most recent Charleston Police officer who died was Roger Myers on April 5, 2004.

“They serve and sacrifice for a purpose far greater than themselves,” Charleston Deputy Police Chief Chito Walker said. “These officers are the shining example of what it means to be a hero.”

During the ceremony, officers read a list of the 24 fallen:

  • Arthur P. Gaillard End of Watch: Aug. 14, 1857
  • Thomas J. Martin : EOW: July 22, 1870
  • John Harlow EOW: Dec. 22, 1879
  • Joseph J. Bean EOW: April 20, 1899
  • James J. Duffy EOW: July 16, 1916
  • William Raymond EOW: Sept. 10, 1919
  • Henry W. Buck EOW: Feb. 27, 1921
  • Julian C. Bunch EOW: May 1, 1932
  • Snyder Lee Risher EOW: May 6, 1932
  • Lawrence M. Strock EOW: Sept. 10, 1932
  • Purse A. Wansley EOW: July 14, 1936
  • Walter L. Miller EOW: July 14, 1940
  • William H. Wilson EOW: Dec. 8, 1942
  • Keith Ellsworth EOW: Oct. 6, 1944
  • Junius P. Lewis EOW: Dec. 6, 1951
  • Lawrence B. Aytes EOW: June 17, 1955
  • James F. Tindal EOW: June 17, 1955
  • Jessie C. Benton EOW: June 17, 1955
  • Joseph Vega EOW: Aug. 15, 1955
  • Wesley J. Smith EOW: Dec. 16, 1975
  • Charles A. Snider EOW: March 2, 1979
  • Perrin R. Love II EOW: May 21, 1999
  • Dennis LaPage EOW: Jan. 19, 2002
  • Roger Myers EOW: April 5, 2004

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Charleston County deputies were fired on by a passenger of a vehicle during a traffic stop...
Coroner IDs man killed in Charleston County officer-involved shooting
A Charleston County deputy is recovering after authorities say a Sunday traffic stop turned...
Charleston Co. deputy shot during traffic stop released from hospital
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Satterfield attorneys blast suggestion family be added to Murdaugh lawsuit
Donovan Henderson, 23, was charged with attempted murder.
Second arrest made in MUSC parking garage shooting
L-R: Darrin Dantzler, Betty R. Simmons, and Eric Dantzler.
Mother, grandmother of Dantzler family keeps their memories alive

Latest News

Dorchester County officials are warning motorists of a road closure on Dorchester Road.
Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road
Violence Interrupters' program is designed to mediate conflict to prevent violence
North Charleston group goes to Chicago to get ideas on curbing community violence
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: North Charleston group goes to Chicago to get ideas on curbing community violence
A former aide to Rep. Jim Clyburn is entering the already crowded field to become Charleston’s...
Middleton joins field of Charleston mayoral candidates