LIVE: Groups rally at SC State House for crime victims, families

By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Groups dedicated to advocating for crime victims and their families rallied at the state capitol Tuesday morning to continue raising awareness about victims’ rights.

Family members affected by crime and elected officials joined members of the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network and the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault at the second annual Victims Matter Rally.

The goal of the event, the groups say, is to raise awareness about what they call the barriers faced by victims of violent crime throughout the Palmetto State.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

