Lowcountry High School Baseball & Softball Playoff scores (5/8)
SCHSL Baseball Playoffs - District Finals
5-A
Summerville 2, St. James 1 - The Green Wave win the District 8 Championship and move on to Lower States and will host Berkeley on Wednesday
Berkeley 2, Chapin 1
Berkeley 3, Chapin 2 - The Stags win 2 games on the road to win the District 7 Championship. They’ll head to Summerville for the Lower State tournament on Wednesday.
River Bluff 6, Stratford 4
Wando 6, Carolina Forest 2
Wando 9, Carolina Forest 4 - The Warriors win 2 games on the road and win the District 5 Championship. They’ll host River Bluff on Wednesday in Lower States
3-A
Hanahan 16, Marlboro County 5
Hanahan 7, Marlboro County 0 - The Hawks win twice on the road to advance to the Lower State tournament. They’ll be on the road on Wednesday
2-A
Oceanside Collegiate 9, Buford 4 - The Landsharks win the District 7 Championship and will host North Central in the Lower States on Wednesday
North Central 4, Woodland 2
Andrew Jackson 16, Bishop England 6
1-A
Latta 11, St. John’s 1
Softball - Elimination Games
5-A
Ashley Ridge 14, Carolina Forest 4 - The Swamp Foxes will head to Chapin on Wednesday for the District finals
Sumter 8, Cane Bay 5
3-A
Camden 8, Hanahan 2
2-A
Oceanside Collegiate 17, Lee Central 1 - The Landsharks move on to the District Finals against Chesterfield on Wednesday
Timberland 15, Kingstree 0 - The Wolves will face Buford in the District Finals on Wednesday
Andrew Jackson 8, Woodland 1
