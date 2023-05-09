SC Lottery
Lowcountry High School Baseball & Softball Playoff scores (5/8)

Southern Baseball
Southern Baseball(WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Baseball Playoffs - District Finals

5-A

Summerville 2, St. James 1 - The Green Wave win the District 8 Championship and move on to Lower States and will host Berkeley on Wednesday

Berkeley 2, Chapin 1

Berkeley 3, Chapin 2 - The Stags win 2 games on the road to win the District 7 Championship. They’ll head to Summerville for the Lower State tournament on Wednesday.

River Bluff 6, Stratford 4

Wando 6, Carolina Forest 2

Wando 9, Carolina Forest 4 - The Warriors win 2 games on the road and win the District 5 Championship. They’ll host River Bluff on Wednesday in Lower States

3-A

Hanahan 16, Marlboro County 5

Hanahan 7, Marlboro County 0 - The Hawks win twice on the road to advance to the Lower State tournament. They’ll be on the road on Wednesday

2-A

Oceanside Collegiate 9, Buford 4 - The Landsharks win the District 7 Championship and will host North Central in the Lower States on Wednesday

North Central 4, Woodland 2

Andrew Jackson 16, Bishop England 6

1-A

Latta 11, St. John’s 1

Softball - Elimination Games

5-A

Ashley Ridge 14, Carolina Forest 4 - The Swamp Foxes will head to Chapin on Wednesday for the District finals

Sumter 8, Cane Bay 5

3-A

Camden 8, Hanahan 2

2-A

Oceanside Collegiate 17, Lee Central 1 - The Landsharks move on to the District Finals against Chesterfield on Wednesday

Timberland 15, Kingstree 0 - The Wolves will face Buford in the District Finals on Wednesday

Andrew Jackson 8, Woodland 1

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

