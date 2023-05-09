SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry High School Boys Soccer Playoff scores (5/8)

(WTOK)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Boys Soccer Playoffs - Lower State Finals

5-A

Ashley Ridge 6, Stall 1 - Zac Boyd scored 3 goals in the first half as Ashley Ridge moves on to the State Title game on Friday night with the win over the Warriors. Ashley Ridge will face Clover in the finals.

4-A

James Island 2, AC Flora 0 - The Trojans advance to Friday afternoon’s State Championship where they’ll face Riverside.

2-A

Oceanside Collegiate 2, Academic Magnet 0 - The Landsharks will face Gray Collegiate in the state finals on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Charleston County deputies were fired on by a passenger of a vehicle during a traffic stop...
Coroner IDs man killed in Charleston County officer-involved shooting
A Charleston County deputy is recovering after authorities say a Sunday traffic stop turned...
Charleston Co. deputy shot during traffic stop released from hospital
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Satterfield attorneys blast suggestion family be added to Murdaugh lawsuit
L-R: Darrin Dantzler, Betty R. Simmons, and Eric Dantzler.
Mother, grandmother of Dantzler family keeps their memories alive
Donovan Henderson, 23, was charged with attempted murder.
Second arrest made in MUSC parking garage shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: Oceanside boys beat Academic Magnet to go to 2-A state finals
VIDEO: Oceanside boys beat Academic Magnet to go to 2-A state finals
VIDEO: Ashley Ridge beats Stall to win 5-A boys Lower State Championship
VIDEO: Ashley Ridge beats Stall to win 5-A boys Lower State Championship
CofC alum Troy Lesane was named the head coach of the NY Red Bulls of the MLS on Monday
CofC alum Troy Lesane named head coach of MLS’ New York Red Bulls
VIDEO: RiverDogs win on walk-off single on Sunday to split series with Hillcats
VIDEO: RiverDogs win on walk-off single on Sunday to split series with Hillcats