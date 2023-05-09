Lowcountry High School Boys Soccer Playoff scores (5/8)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCHSL Boys Soccer Playoffs - Lower State Finals

5-A

Ashley Ridge 6, Stall 1 - Zac Boyd scored 3 goals in the first half as Ashley Ridge moves on to the State Title game on Friday night with the win over the Warriors. Ashley Ridge will face Clover in the finals.

4-A

James Island 2, AC Flora 0 - The Trojans advance to Friday afternoon’s State Championship where they’ll face Riverside.

2-A

Oceanside Collegiate 2, Academic Magnet 0 - The Landsharks will face Gray Collegiate in the state finals on Saturday afternoon.

