Middleton joins field of Charleston mayoral candidates

A former aide to Rep. Jim Clyburn is entering the already crowded field to become Charleston’s...
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former aide to Rep. Jim Clyburn is entering the already crowded field to become Charleston’s next mayor.

Clay Middleton becomes the sixth person to enter the race joining current mayor John Tecklenburg, City Councilman Peter Shahid, former state representative William Cogswell, attorney Debra Gammons and community activist Mika Gadsden.

Middleton’s campaign website states he’s currently a managing director at Mercury Public Affairs. Prior to that role he led the business and neighborhood services divison for the city of Charleston.

Official filing to the election begins in August.

