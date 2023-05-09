North Charleston group goes to Chicago to get ideas on curbing community violence

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston group set out to discover ideas on curbing violence in the North Charleston Community. And the group made it all the way to Chicago to get some inspiration.

Pastor Thomas Dixon and nonprofit Executive Director Ronald Smith say North Charleston and Chicago share more similar violence problems than people might believe.

It all started with a training class held at North Charleston City Hall led by Tio Hardiman, founder of the nonprofit Violence Interrupters. The program is designed to mediate conflict to prevent violence.

Dixon and Smith were two of ten individuals who went to Chicago, where the nonprofit is based, to see how the different organizations are working together in order to break down the cycles of violence and trauma-based problems. Dixon says when it comes to national rankings annually, North Charleston’s per capita gun violence has been worse than Chicago for years now.

Their mission is to target and canvass neighborhoods with high crime rates to see what they can do to help keep crime down. As well as access to federal funding, state funding and more city funding.

“But it’s going to take a collaborative effort, It’s going to take thinking outside the box,” Dixon says, “We can’t have tunnel vision people, people who say oh it’s the parents, oh it’s mental health, oh it’s guns, oh it’s the school. No, it’s all of this together, working together. Understanding that everybody has a part to play in reducing gun violence and we have to get in here, bring everybody to the table, and take that table out into the community.”

Dixon says they need nonprofits in North Charleston to work together on the issue in order to bring and keep peace in their community.

