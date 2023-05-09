SC Lottery
Pedestrian killed, man charged in Orangeburg Co. crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a man is facing charges after leaving the scene of an...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a man is facing charges after leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a man is facing charges after leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Isaiah Singleton was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Whittaker Parkway near Five Chop Road.

Glover said a Toyota Rav4 was driving north on Whittaker Parkway near Five Chop Road when it traveled off the side of the road and struck a pedestrian who was also traveling north.

The pedestrian died at the scene and the driver of the Rav4, later identified as Singleton, drove away from the scene, Glover said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

