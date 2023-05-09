Santee Cooper resource roadmap prioritizes green energy

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry utility company is looking to go greener with its integrated resource plan for the future.

Santee Cooper officials are submitting their required three-year update to their long energy plan to the state, with a focus on adding renewable energy to their portfolio.

The 2023 integrated resource plan envisions implementing a few key changes by the 2030s. The company wants to add more than 3,000 megawatts of solar power, add at least 1,000 megawatts of natural gas cycle capacity, add 350 megawatts of battery-stored energy and more than 440 megawatts of turbines.

Spokesperson for the company, Molly Gore says implementing the plan will cut the companies emissions to less than half the levels they were in 2005.

“We’re seeing the electrification of everything from vehicles to home appliances, to industrial processes. So as a utility looks to how to continue to meet energy needs in the future, it’s more important than ever to consider cleaner and modern resources but continue to provide reliable service to our customers,” Gore says.

Gore says the previously announced retirement of the coal fired Winyah Generating Station will coincide with the opening of a natural gas resource to allow for a community transition. She says a move away from coal is a conscious energy choice as well.

The plan Santee Cooper is presenting will be submitted to the South Carolina Public Service Commission on May 15 and then it will be available to view in full on their website. Throughout 2023, the commission will review the plan and hold a public hearing scheduled in the fall before approving or adjusting the plan.

Gore says the plan is already a product of a few public meetings between March of 2022 and April of 2023. Stakeholders planned additional meetings to discuss some details even further.

“We had five different public hearing, public meetings, over the past year roughly, and had over a hundred people participate in each one. Including a number of customers, residential customers, so that input did influence a part of the plan.”

Gore says the plan has flexibility and can adjust based on power purchase agreements. Click here to learn more.

