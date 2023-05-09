SC Lottery
Shower and storm coverage will increase later today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It will likely be the hottest day of 2023 with temperatures this afternoon in the low 90s! A disturbance sliding in from the NW will likely increase the chance of scattered showers and storms beginning very late this afternoon and into the evening. Any storm could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. A cold front will move through the area tonight helping to return our temperatures to more typical May levels beginning tomorrow. Highs will top out between 80-82° Wednesday through Friday with mornings lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Heat will build again this weekend with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Late Day Storms Possible. High 93, Low 65.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83, Low 62.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84, Low 63.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88, Low 65.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 91, Low 67.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 93, Low 69.

