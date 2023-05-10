American Red Cross assists Charleston County family after storm damages home

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are helping a family whose home on Muirhead Road was damaged after a Wednesday morning storm and the organization is trying to educate other families about home fire safety.

Officials with The Red Cross say it’s helping five people by giving financial assistance for immediate needs like food, clothing, shelter and referrals to needed resources.

They’re also preparing families to act quickly through its year-round Home Fire Campaign and springtime Sound the Alarm efforts, according to officials.

At Sound the Alarm, volunteers will set appointments to meet with families throughout South Carolina to review fire safety for households and practice two-minute fire drills, officials say.

They say that home fires are the most frequent disaster response for them and that they are helping families stay safe by installing free smoke alarms during the Sound the Alarm event for at-risk communities.

Officials say volunteers are needed for the fire campaign and that you can sign up by clicking here.

The Red Cross says you can take the following steps to protect your family against home fires:

Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home.

Practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.

Place smoke alarms on each level of your home including inside and outside of bedrooms and change batteries at least once a year if model requires it.

Families interested in requesting virtual appointments can do so by clicking here.

Volunteers are also needed for their Disaster Action team and that you sign up by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.